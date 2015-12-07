Ron Vlaar signs AZ deal until end of the season

Eredivisie side AZ have signed defender Ron Vlaar on a contract until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has been without a club after undergoing knee surgery and rejecting a new contract to stay with Aston Villa in the close-season.

Vlaar has previously been linked with a number of Premier League clubs but he is now back in his homeland with AZ, who are 10th on the table.

"We are very pleased to have signed Ron Vlaar," said sporting director Max Huiberts.

"He adds a lot of quality to our team. I don't have to explain his strengths - everybody has seen him play in recent years.

"He was a key figure for Oranje at the World Cup in 2014. His presence could both be a boost for our performances and help the other players develop."