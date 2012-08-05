Ronaldo: I hope to play in the MLS one day

"If I can help to be a better soccer player here I can help but I think they are great, they are in a good way," Ronaldo, a former world player of the year and football's most expensive signing, said in an interview with the MLS website.

"I hope to come here to play one day," added the Portuguese, who signed a six-year contract with Real in June 2009 after the Spanish champions paid Manchester United around $130 million for his services.

Real are currently on a pre-season tour of the U.S. and play Mexican side Santos Laguna in Las Vegas later on Sunday.