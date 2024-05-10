Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag delivers huge injury update ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed he will welcome back several first-team players ahead of Sunday's clash against Arsenal.

The Red Devils have endured a severally injury-hit campaign with 63 separate injury issues having halted any progress the Dutchman wished to have made at Old Trafford.

With new minority owners, INEOS said to be considering his position as manager heading into the summer, Ten Hag provided a detailed update on returning faces at Carrington.

"I hope I have players, yeah," began Ten Hag earlier today. "But there are players they did train this morning.

"It was Bruno was on the pitch and Scott McTominay was on the pitch so there are some players returning.

"But also I have to report that unfortunately, yesterday, Mason Mount fell out. So he will not be available for Sunday.

"Rashy, of course, he trained this morning as well, and we have to see how he recovered from this.

"But I think it looks quite good and I hope he can tomorrow make the next training and then see if he is available for Sunday."

The former Ajax boss also cleared up the rumours surrounding Lisandro Martinez, who was pictured back on the grass at Carrington yesterday.



"Yesterday Licha came to me and he wanted to play on Sunday against Arsenal but he is not ready yet," he added.

"He needs a little bit more time to go through the process. But he is so desperate and there are more. Rapha Varane. Victor Lindelof. Luke Shaw had a setback in his process as well but there is still hope and he will fight to be available for the final."

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man Utd have won just two of their last eight outings in the Premier League heading into this weekend's clash with the Gunners.

A 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace was the club's heaviest defeat of the season and Ten Hag has insisted he is looking for a reaction on home soil.

"You see the fans on Monday, they were our example," said Ten Hag.

"That is what I told the players. They backed us and I think they see how we struggle and they see the problems we have.

"So they have a very good understanding about all the injuries that we have and we struggle but they are backing the team so I am very pleased with them."

