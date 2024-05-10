Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes HUGE change to staff work arrangements

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has demanded staff scrap their working-from-home arrangements and return to the office.

Employees at both the club's Manchester and London bases have been told the changes will come into effect from June 1, with no exceptions.

INEOS is preparing to shake up how the Red Devils operate on and off the field in a bid to help return the club to its former glories at the top of European football.

Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United Takeover

According to reports from The Athletic, INEOS' research involving another company had confirmed e-mail productivity from staff while working at home was substantially lower on Fridays.

Adding how the club is looking at ways to review all aspects of how they work, staff will now have no choice but to work from the office, five days a week, as opposing to previous working routines.

“Part of this is looking at how we work — how we create a high-performance environment where everyone can be their best, working together towards our common goal of football success," an email to all staff read on Monday.

“The key to achieving this goal is connection and collaboration. Everyone coming together as a collective to share skills, knowledge and ideas, building on the best of what we already do and looking at where we need to change and innovate.

“We believe this connection and collaboration is best achieved when everyone works together in close proximity. Although hybrid working has some benefits, it cannot replace the value of people being physically together.

“With this in mind, we will be asking all colleagues who currently have hybrid working arrangements to return to the office permanently.”

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands the proposal has not gone down well with employees at Man Utd, who were previously happy with the choice of working from home. A huge question of doubt remains over the space needed to welcome back every staff member with the total number currently at an estimated 1200.

One area of Old Trafford has also been recently renovated to cater for hospitality on matchday whilst a media hub at the back of the Old Trafford car park is said to be 'barely fit for purpose'.

Further changes are expected as we approach the summer, with there still huge uncertainty over the future of first-team manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has faced continuing questions over his role as first-team boss with candidates such as Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate all brought into question in recent weeks.

