Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes HUGE change to staff work arrangements

The 71-year-old has scrapped Manchester United's past day-to-day arrangements regarding working from home

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has demanded staff scrap their working-from-home arrangements and return to the office.

Employees at both the club's Manchester and London bases have been told the changes will come into effect from June 1, with no exceptions.

