Liverpool make contact over in-demand striker amid doubts over Darwin Nunez future: report

Liverpool are bracing themselves for a summer of change, as Jurgen Klopp begins his final fortnight in the job.

Arne Slot looks set to be tasked with the job of replacing the German in the Anfield dugout and with a new sporting director also on the way in Richard Hughes, the club are likely to be busy in the transfer market.

One area of the pitch where the Reds could look to make moves is up front, with the future of forward Darwin Nunez currently under the microscope following the Uruguayan’s disappointing end to the season.

Michael Edwards (left) has been tasked with rebuilding the Reds post-Klopp

Amid these question marks over Nunez’s future, Liverpool have now reportedly made contact over a move for Algerian international striker Mohamed Amoura, according to L’Equipe.

They claim that Liverpool have opened talks with Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise over a potential move this summer. The 24-year-old, who scored against Liverpool in the Europa League group stage this season, is valued at €20m.

The Reds could face Premier League competition in the former Brighton however, a link strengthened by owner Tony Bloom having a stake in the Belgian side.

Mohamed Amoura in action for Union Saint-Gilloise

Amoura has scored 23 goals in 45 appearances since joining Union Saint-Gilloise from Swiss side Lugano in August 2023.

Liverpool’s next manager will need to make a quick decision on Nunez when he arrives at the club, with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claiming earlier this week that the 24-year-old is look to leave the club and wants to sign for Barcelona.

