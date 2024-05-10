Tottenham advancing in talks for game-changing £60m midfielder: report

Tottenham are believed to be in the market for a new central midfielder this summer

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new central midfielder is high on Ange Postecoglu's shopping list at Tottenham this summer and the Spurs boss may have found his man. 

The Australian has struggled to find a settled midfield pairing this season, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr starting the season well before their form dipped after their African Cup of Nations return.

