'He won’t be appreciated until he’s gone': Former England defender shares view on Gareth Southgate

England boss Gareth Southgate is preparing to face a crucial period in his tenure.

The Three Lions will soon jet off to Germany for this summer's European Championships with hopes of ending 58 years of hurt since a major tournament success.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden all in some of the best form of their careers, England are being heavily tipped as favourites heading into the month-long competition.

One man who is firmly behind the boss is former Middlesbrough team-mate Danny Mills.

Mills, 46, who played 37 times alongside the England boss at both club and country level is saddened to see the disrespect often brandished Southgate's way.

Having led the Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final during his tenure, the former Leeds United man shared an insight into the man not many know so well.

“We used to share the driving from Harrogate to the training ground every day – we still live close by and see each other regularly,” the former full-back recently told FourFourTwo.

“Gareth is a fantastic person – his manner and the way he treats people has transformed England. He buys into the ethos of individuals as a human being, not just as a footballer.

"Every England manager will be criticised until they win something. Perhaps even after winning something.

"He’s done a magnificent job. Sometimes players aren’t truly appreciated until they’re out of the team, and it’s the same with Gareth. He won’t be appreciated until he’s gone."

Various managers from around the globe have been linked with the England job should Southgate step aside, including Graham Potter and Eddie Howe.

Mills believes the 53-year-old should be allowed the time and respect to make his own decision regarding his future with the FA.

“It’s up to him, though, and I’m not sure he’s too bothered," Mills added. "Gareth is very comfortable in his own skin. He knows his own strengths and weaknesses. He doesn’t let outside noise affect him.

"A lot of critics use his time as manager of Middlesbrough as a stick to beat him with, but that’s always been totally unfair – he took over when the club were slashing the wage bill and he didn’t have the resources Steve McClaren had. Even though Boro went down under him, it’s wrong to say he was a failure there.

"Perhaps there’s a part of Gareth that wants to have another crack at club level but he’s such a well-rounded person, he knows there’s a life away from football and I just wonder if he’ll want to go off and do something completely different when he does eventually leave the England job.”

