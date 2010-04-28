Ronaldo rooting for Inter

Manuel Pellegrini's side are just a single point behind Barca at the top of the La Liga standings, but Pep Guardiola's men hold a significant head-to-head advantage having won both Clasico's at the Nou Camp and Santiago Bernabeu respectively.

European Cup holders Barca entertain Inter Milan on Wednesday hoping to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg and reach a second successive Champions League final - to be staged at Real's Bernabeu home.

But the former Manchester United attacker - who cost Real £80 million last summer - has revealed that he will be cheering on Jose Mourinho's men at the Nou Camp, in the hope that bowing out of the tournament will have a detrimental effect on the remainder of the Catalans' campaign.

"It will be a great match, but also a difficult game for both teams. Barcelona have to attack to overturn their defeat from the first leg, while Inter face a tough task to defend their lead," he told Marca.

"It's very difficult to predict the outcome of this match. However, I hope that Barcelona will lose. It would be a huge blow for Barcelona if they lose and that could be helpful to us in the Liga title race."

