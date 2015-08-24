Rotherham United v Norwich City: Neil keen to build momentum

Norwich City manager Alex Neil is wary of the threat posed by Championship outfit Rotherham United ahead of the sides' League Cup second-round meeting on Tuesday.

Premier League new boys Norwich have made a solid start to life back in the top flight, beating Sunderland and drawing against Stoke City following an opening-day defeat to Crystal Palace.

Those results leave the Carrow Road club eighth in the Premier League and the best-placed of any of the promoted contingent, while Rotherham sit bottom of the Championship with just one point from their four matches so far.

Neil's focus will undoubtedly be on staving off the threat of relegation this term, but he is keen to avoid an upset as his players set out on their first cup campaign of the season.

"It's a one-off competition," he said. "Strange things happen in cups. You can't underestimate any opposition.

"We'll be putting out a strong squad against Rotherham and we'll be trying to win the game.

"We've started the season well. From the performances so far, we've merited more points than we've got.

"We want to maintain our momentum this season, especially with the game coming up on Sunday [at Southampton]."

The teams drew 1-1 at home and away during last season's Championship, but it was Norwich who emerged victors from the last League Cup encounter - winning 4-2 at Millmoor in the second round in 2007.

Norwich won this competition in 1985 and had not returned to Wembley until May, when they overcame Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final.

While a cup run may not be high on the club's list of priorities this season, fans will be hoping they do not have to wait another 30 years for their next trip to the national stadium.