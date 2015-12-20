Rummenigge: Ancelotti has the quality to succeed Pep

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is confident Carlo Ancelotti will be able to enjoy success as Pep Guardiola's replacement at the club.

The defending Bundesliga champions confirmed on Sunday that Guardiola would leave Bayern at the end of the season, with Ancelotti coming in on a three-year contract.

While the task of following Guardiola is a daunting one, Rummenigge pointed to Ancelotti’s title triumphs in England, Italy and France, as well as his three Champions League successes, as proof that the 56-year-old has the expertise be a success at Bayern.

"Carlo Ancelotti has had success everywhere as a coach," Rummenigge told Bild. "At Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Paris, Real Madrid. He has won three times the Champions League. This is still a record, and of course he has the quality.

"Carlo is a very calm, balanced professional who can deal with stars and lets you play [good] football - we were looking for [that], we found [it]."

Rummenigge explained Guardiola's desire to leave Munich by saying: "We must not forget: Pep is a young person, and Bayern is only his second [coaching job]. He wants a new experience. It was similar in Barcelona. Pep is looking for a challenge.

"I am convinced that [the team and Guardiola] will now work even more intensively and achieve great things."