Rummenigge feels Muller 'will never leave' Bayern

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Thomas Muller will spend the rest of his career with the Bundesliga champions.

The 25-year-old Germany forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United, although Rummenigge stated last week that Muller was not for sale at any price.

And Rummenigge has now gone a step further, telling Sport Bild: "I have the feeling that Thomas is at Bayern for life and will never leave.

"When Thomas one day ends his playing career, we would like to integrate him into the club in another role.

"He is totally comfortable in Munich. I do not think that our fans have to worry."

Rummenigge also played down speculation over the future of Bayern coach Pep Guardiola, who has once again been linked with a move to Manchester City when his contract expires in 2016.

"There has been no indication that Pep does not want to extend [his deal]," added Rummenigge.