Quiz! How many of these football icons were one-club players?

Muller was a one-club man… but were any of these

Thomas Muller's leaving Bayern Munich – and one-club men in football are few and far between in the modern era.

Truly, Muller was one of a kind, as proven by his choice of leaving speech, in which he told a joke… not many footballers use their farewell to workshop a standup routine.

And gone are the days when players stayed for the connection or the relationship they earned with supporters, with most now chasing that lucrative paycheck in a game that can often be described as brutal.

FourFourTwo's latest quiz pits your footballing IQ against some legends of the game, asking you whether or not they stayed loyal to one team throughout their esteemed careers or not...

Yes or no, that's all we need to know. You'll see a famous face flash up, and all you need to do is click yes - they were a one-club man. Or no - they were not.

No time limit on this one, and remember to let us know which player caught you out at @FourFourTwo on X – then challenge some pals too!

On your marks, get set. Go!

