Rummenigge praises Bayern finances

The Bavarian giants have enjoyed a period of sustained success in the past 18 months, claiming an unprecedented treble of the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League last season, while also winning the FIFA Club World Cup in December.

Rummenigge believes Bayern have accomplished those feats on the back of sensible spending, and feels the Bundesliga leaders are the only team in the world that can fund their success.

"The Bundesliga's financial model works very well. We do not spend more than we receive," Rummenigge is quoted as saying by Kicker.

"The Premier League will remain the number one league, but even if we cannot catch them, the Bundesliga is still a great example of 'affordable football'. We have to stay on this sustainable path.

"A club like Paris Saint-Germain have a €300 million payroll including taxes. It's impossible to finance that.

"Bayern are the only top 10 club in Europe making a profit. We are the only team that can actually afford our success."

Figures released by the club in November 2013 revealed a pre-tax profit of €22.5 million.