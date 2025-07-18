Liverpool report: Bayern Munich given green light to close Luis Diaz move

Liverpool may soon be open to sanctioning Luis Diaz’s proposed move to Bayern Munich if one condition is met.

The Reds have been focused firmly on incomings so far this summer, with Florian Wirtz chief among them in his £116m British-record-breaking move from Bayer Leverkusen.

But outgoings have been on the cards two, with the powers that be at Anfield already rejecting two bids from Die Roten for Diaz.

Bayern know how to get Luis Diaz from Liverpool, but don’t have full control

Diaz was key figure in Liverpool's title-winning season last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first offer, reports Sport Bild, was for €52m and the second for €67.5m, both of which were not enough to satisfy Arne Slot’s side.

However, the German giants did not give in there, and the outlet reports that their bid for the Colombia international is now progressing.

A big sale may be useful for the Reds, having spent heavily on Florian Wirtz earlier this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the same report, a meeting between the two clubs is expected sorted, with concrete negotiations expected.

The Reds, having been knocked back in their Alexander Isak pursuit, are now going after Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. If they land the 23-year-old, it’s expected that the Premier League champions will become more open to a Diaz sale.

Once a fee is agreed, it’s expected the transition will be smooth sailing as Diaz has informed Liverpool that he wants to leave and has already agreed a deal with Bayern.

Based on Bild’s reporting, the Vincent Kompany-led side are tabling a four-year contract that will see the wideman receive around €14m a year, which could rise further with bonus payments.

Diaz has informed his current employers that he does not want to sign a new deal at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, with the spending Liverpool have already committed to, and with more seemingly on the way given their discussion over Ekitike and Isak, a big sale always felt likely.

Diaz is widely reported to have been cool on the option to extend his current deal at Anfield, which runs until 2027, so at 28 years old this likely represents one of the last chances the Reds will get to pocket something resembling his full, peak value.

The Merseyside outfit have been praised for their market intelligence this summer based predominantly on purchases, but truly clued-up recruitment departments get their sales right too, which it feels like Liverpool are doing with this proposed Diaz sale.

Diaz is valued at €70m, according to Transfermarkt.