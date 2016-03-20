Rummenigge tells City to forget about signing Bayern stars

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hit out at Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain following his recent comments they could sign players from the Bundesliga champions.

City have been linked with a number of Bayern stars ever since the announcement that Pep Guardiola will take charge at City next season and Begiristain further fuelled speculation when he refused to rule out a move for any players at the Allianz Arena.

Nevertheless, Rummenigge has warned City that Bayern have no intention of selling anyone to the Premier League side.

"I was quite surprised about my Manchester City colleague's comments," Rummenigge was quoted as saying by Bild.

"Contracts are contracts and they should be respected, also by Manchester City."

David Alaba was one of the players heavily linked with City, but the Austria international ended all speculation about his future by signing a new deal with Bayern until June 2021, much to the delight of Rummenigge.

"Bayern Munich always want to be the team in charge. That is always our goal," he added.

"We also managed to achieve that in the case of Alaba. Bayern were the club calling the shots. And not some club from England with the crazy offers they can make."