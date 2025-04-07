Manchester City shopping in Serie A for Kevin De Bruyne replacement: report

Kevin De Bruyne confirmed last week that this will be his final season at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has started just 12 Premier League games this season
De Bruyne's ten-year stay at City will end this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a busy January window, Manchester City are likely to be one of the summer transfer market’s big movers as Pep Guardiola looks to rebuild his faltering side.

City remain fifth in the table following their limp 0-0 draw in the Manchester derby and sit 21 points behind leaders Liverpool, meaning they are just one point away from being mathematically ruled out of the title race and dethroned as four-time Premier League champions.

Changes were inevitable this summer and last week saw Kevin De Bruyne confirm what many fans expected to hear, as the City skipper announced that this will be his final season in Manchester, bringing to an end a ten-year stint at the Etihad.

Manchester City identify another potential Kevin De Bruyne replacement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches from the dugout during the FA Cup quarter-final match against AFC Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, UK on 30 March, 2025.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to replace De Bruyne in the summer (Image credit: Alamy)

De Bruyne has been a talisman for Guardiola’s side over the past decade and will go down as one of the best players in Premier League history - all of which means that City face a tough task in replacing him.

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz - ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo’s list of the planet’s best attacking midfielders this year - has been a long-term target for City, but the club will be weary of putting all of their eggs in one basket and an alternative name has emerged.

Charles De Ketelaere

Charles De Ketelaere joined Atalanta permanently last summer following a season-long loan spell (Image credit: Getty)

According to CaughtOffside, City have identified Atalanta and Belgium midfielder Charles De Ketelaere as a potential De Bruyne replacement, should they fall short in their efforts to land Wirtz this summer.

De Ketelaere completed a reported €24 million move to Serie A side Atalanta last summer following a season-long loan stint in 2023/24 and has emerged as one of Europe’s best and most versatile attacking talents.

The 24-year-old’s ability to play both on the right wing and in a more central attacking position has won him plenty of admirers in recent months, with Liverpool ‘expected’ to be involved in the chase for the Belgian international this summer.

The report also adds that Premier League quintet West Ham, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Arsenal are also monitoring his situation.

Germany Euro 2024 squad Florian Wirtz of Germany celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz also remains a target for City (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, De Ketelaere looks to be delivering on the potential that convinced AC Milan to pay €35m to Club Brugge for his services in 2022.

While he struggled at the San Siro, his return of 11 goals and 11 assists this term and some impressive performances for Atalanta in the Champions League show he could be worth the €38m valutation that Transfermarkt have put on him.

But is he De Bruyne’s heir-in-waiting for City?

Players like the City skipper are borderline irreplaceable and Guardiola will have to look at the very top of the market if he wants to bring in a player who can immediately step into De Bruyne’s shoes, which is why Wirtz will likely remain their first choice.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

