Russia drops visa law for major sporting events

"Participants in international sporting competition can enter and exit the Russian Federation without applying for visas," the government said in a statement posted on its official website.

The government would publish a list of international sporting events and regulations on how long foreigners may remain in the country, the statement said.

Participants must carry a valid passport and official accreditation from local organisers to qualify for visa-free status, the Kremlin added.

Over the next few years, Russia is hosting a number of major sporting events, starting with the athletics World Cchampionships in Moscow in August, the Sochi Winter Olympics next February and the football World Cup in 2018.