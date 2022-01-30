Ryan Hedges leaves Aberdeen for Blackburn

Blackburn have signed Wales international winger Ryan Hedges from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has signed an initial three-and-a-half year contract with the Sky Bet Championship high-flyers, committing him to the Ewood Park club until June 2025.

Hedges, who will link up with Rovers on Monday, joined Aberdeen from Barnsley in the summer of 2019 and made 86 appearances for the Dons in all competitions, scoring 18 goals.

He was voted both the Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year at Aberdeen last summer after scoring nine goals in 32 appearances during the 2020-21 campaign.

The former Everton youth product becomes Blackburn’s fourth signing of the January transfer window following James Brown, Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday.