Ryan Reynolds backs campaign to bring Wrexham great to Wembley

Ryan Reynolds comments on football
(Image credit: Peter Byrne)

Hollywood actor and Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds has committed to bringing a club great to Wembley for his side’s FA Trophy final appearance.

The 45-year-old Hollywood star and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney took 100 per cent ownership of the National League side in February 2021.

Since then the team has been the subject of increased attention, and Reynolds continued the good feeling at the club by committing to a campaign to bring Gareth Davies to the national stadium in May.

“Rob and I will make sure Gareth makes it to Wembley in comfort,” the Deadpool star tweeted.

“He showed up for @Wrexham_AFC and we’ll show up for him. #GarethIsGoingToWembley.”

Davies, 72, a defender who made hundreds of appearances for Wrexham and captained the side to quarter-finals in the FA Cup and League Cup, has dementia.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise £250 to bring Davies to Wembley for the club’s showdown with Bromley on May 22.

Soccer – Division Two – Wrexham Team Photocall – Racecourse Ground

Wrexham’s squad for the 1979-80 season, with Gareth Davies on the bottom row, fourth from the right (PA)

As well as a cup final, Reynolds’ side are also in the running for promotion to the Football League, as they sit second in the National League with just weeks of the season remaining.

Reynolds told ITV’s Lorraine Kelly: “Both me and Rob McElhenney, we love it. It’s such a passion project.

“Football in general has really been both the best and the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.

“I get it now, I understand the beautiful game as much as I can understand it at this stage in life, and it’s a unique brand of gorgeous torture that I’ve never experienced before.”

