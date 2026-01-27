West Ham United are reinvesting Lucas Paqueta transfer fee immediately with ANOTHER double signing: report

West Ham United are wasting no time in reinvesting the fee they will receive for outgoing midfielder Lucas Paqueta

West Ham United's Premier League survival battle has received a shot in the arm in the past 10 days.

The Hammers have been mired in relegation trouble all season, but back-to-back wins against Tottenham Hotspur and at home to Sunderland have given fans hope that Nuno Espirito Santo's men can close the five-point gap to safety.

West Ham have also been active in the January transfer window as they look to boost their chances of beating the drop, signing strikers Pablo and Valentin Castellanos, from Gil Vicente and Lazio respectively, in quick succession earlier this month in a statement of intent.

West Ham hunt double signing after Lucas Paqueta windfall

Lucas Paqueta is set to leave West Ham to return to his homeland (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player who won't be part of West Ham's fight against relegation in the second half of the season is Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who looks set to return to his homeland in a £35m move to former club Flamengo.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a sensational start to life in east London after his £50m arrival from Lyon in 2022, helping the Hammers win the UEFA Conference League in his first season, but is said to have grown disillusioned with English football following a two-year investigation for spot-fixing charges, of which he was cleared last summer.

Paqueta helped West Ham win the UEFA Conference League in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It means that Paqueta's exit is the best solution for all parties, as it allows the player to return home while giving West Ham significant funds to strengthen their squad before the window closes next Monday.

Having brought in Venezuela winger Keiber Lamadrid on loan from Deportivo La Guaira last week to add to the arrivals of Pablo and Castellanos, the Hammers are now eyeing another double swoop.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Premier League strugglers are closing in on the signing of Fulham winger Adama Traore, with Matteo Moretto of Spanish newspaper Marca reporting that the deal is "safe".

West Ham have been in talks with the 30-year-old, who played for Nuno at Wolves, and Cottagers boss Marco Silva appeared to confirm to talkSPORT last weekend that Traore would leave the club this month.

Meanwhile, West Ham are also interested in signing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on loan until the end of the season, according to French newspaper L'Equipe.

West Ham target Adama Traore played under Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves (Image credit: PA Images)

Disasi, 27, has not played for the Blues this season after former boss Enzo Maresca told him last summer that he was not part of his plans.

The Frenchman has returned to first-team training since Liam Rosenior replaced Maresca as manager earlier this month, but L'Equipe reports that a loan move is still "likely".

West Ham are not the only club in for Disasi, according to L'Equipe, while Chelsea have an international loan limit of seven players, which is set to influence the defender's destination.