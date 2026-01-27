'This is not going to be a popular opinion' Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes huge Premier League title admission
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has risked provoking Reds fans to anger with his latest statement on last term's historic title win
Arne Slot believes Liverpool's elimination from last season's Champions League helped the club clinch the Premier League title.
The Liverpool boss has come under intense scrutiny this season with the club's title defence proving anything but formidable.
Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League table, 14 points off league leaders Arsenal and have been left licking their wounds in recent days after defeat by AFC Bournemouth on the south coast.
Arne Slot offers theory on Liverpool's title win last season
Amine Adli's stoppage time winner handed the Reds their seventh league defeat of the season, with the team currently winless in their last five Premier League matches.
Speaking ahead of Liverpool's final league phase fixture in this season's Champions League, Slot said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "Again this is not going to be a popular opinion what I tell you now, maybe the reason we won the league last season is because we played Paris Saint-Germain. We had a week to prepare for league games [after going out of the Champions League]."
Liverpool were knocked out at the Round of 16 last season after finishing top of the league phase standings with seven wins and one defeat from those initial eight games.
PSG would go on to win the competition, defeating Aston Villa, Arsenal and Inter Milan en route to their maiden Champions League triumph.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Slot's Liverpool were, however, 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table before their second leg against PSG last March. The Reds had also won 21 of their 29 league games up to that point, losing once, despite competing on multiple fronts.
This season, Liverpool are on course to finish in the league phase's top eight, which secures automatic passage to the Champions League Round of 16.
It'll mean the Reds face two fewer fixtures than they would have been expected to play, had they finished between 9th and 24th.
Get premium Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.