Liverpool player eyed up by Porto for January swoop: report

Porto have emerged as an option for an out-of-favour Liverpool striker, as Arne Slot juggles his options up front.

Liverpool have failed to record a win in any of their last five Premier League games and currently sit sixth in the table.

The Reds have also suffered blows to their attacking depth throughout the season, including Mohamed Salah’s lengthy absence during the Africa Cup of Nations and Alexander Isak's leg break in December.

Liverpool agent addresses FC Porto rumours

Keyrol Figueroa made the move to Anfield from FC Dallas in 2019, appearing on the bench last October during Liverpool's 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, but hasn’t yet made his senior debut.

The Honduran-born striker isn't likely to get a chance with Arne Slot's first-team any time soon and could benefit by moving to the Primeira Liga side during the second half of the season.

Keyrol Figueroa is in Liverpool's youth ranks (Image credit: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Portuguese club's interest in Figueroa, who is managed by Federico Pastorello, was first covered by Diez in a report which states his agent and mother are leading negotiations.

Journalist Alvaro De La Rocha claimed on X that Figueroa's agent denies being in ‘active negotiations’ with FC Porto and that Liverpool are keen to keep hold of the forward.

Arne Slot has received criticism for his treatment of Liverpool youth players, with fan favourites Harvey Elliot, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton all exiting the club in the 2025/26 season.

Porto, who are currently looking to secure a top eight Europa League finish with a win over Rangers this Thursday, can offer Figueroa regular minutes going forward.

According to De La Rocha, Liverpool are preparing a renewal offer for Figueroa, with the plan being to extend his contract then send the player on loan elsewhere before Monday’s deadline.

Keyrol is Maynor Figueroa's son

The 19-year-old, son of ex-Wigan Athletic and Hull City full-back Maynor Figueroa – whose free-kick for the Latics against Stoke City in 2009 is ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest free-kicks of all time – is joint-top scorer in Premier League 2 with 11 goals in 12 games this season.

His most recent strike was an equalising goal in Liverpool U21’s 2-1 comeback against Leeds last Sunday.

Liverpool are back in Champions League action tonight against Qarabag.