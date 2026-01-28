Chelsea issue travel advice after two supporters hospitalised ahead of Champions League clash with Napoli

Chelsea have said two supporters have been hospitalised ahead of their clash with Napoli

Chelsea have warned supporters to take 'extreme caution' after two fans were hospitalised ahead of their clash with Napoli.

Liam Rosenior's side are hoping to secure a top-eight finish in Naples this evening, as they take on Antonio Conte's outfit in the final fixture of their UEFA Champions League league-phase campaign.

But ahead of the game in southern Italy, the Blues released a club statement detailing how two supporters have been treated in hospital after an incident took place in the city on Tuesday evening.

“The club is aware of an incident that took place on Tuesday evening in Naples," the statement began.

“Two fans are being treated in hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The club would like to remind all supporters to exercise extreme caution whilst in the city and take note of the advice shared ahead of this fixture.”

No further details have been made public as to how the situation occurred, with football fans left to speculate as to what happened. Chelsea fans have also been urged not to walk around the city and to avoid wearing club colours or emblems that identify them as fans of the Premier League club.

About 2,500 Chelsea supporters have tickets for the game, with their side hoping to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the competition via a top-eight finish this evening.

“This is a very, very strong team,” Rosenior said. “I think they have been unfortunate in the recent games that they played; the results haven't followed the performances that Antonio’s (Conte’s) team have produced.

“We know it’s going to be a very, very difficult game in a very, very special atmosphere. It doesn't change my plans at all because I've been planning for a very difficult game.

“In the Champions League, Serie A or the Premier League, you can’t expect anything. The competition is always so high. Napoli are a great team and they proved that with a fantastic title win last season."