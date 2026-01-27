James Ward-Prowse finally seals West Ham United exit as transfer details revealed: report

Set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse is on his way out of east London this month after West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo gave the 31-year-old permission to undergo a medical with a Premier League rival.

West Ham are re-shaping their squad in the January transfer window with the likes of Pablo and Taty Castellanos having already arrived from Gil Vicente and Lazio, respectively, for a combined £50 million.

The club have already let Niclas Fullkrug leave and are eyeing up a double move for Adama Traore and Axel Disasi according to recent reports.

James Ward-Prowse transfer green lit by West Ham boss Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of West Ham United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ward-Prowse has been frozen out at West Ham for an extended period, making just six appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

He was an unused substitute for the Hammers' recent 3-1 win over Sunderland, although that was the first occasion he had been named in a matchday squad since an outing against Crystal Palace back in September 2025, under previous boss Graham Potter.

James Ward-Prowse has developed a reputation for being one of the Premier League's best dead-ball specialists (Image credit: Alamy)

It is believed that Ward-Prowse and Nuno do not see eye-to-eye, dating back to the pair's time together at Nottingham Forest last season. The midfielder played a bit-part role under the Portuguese coach during the first half of 2024/25 but returned from his loan spell to join up with West Ham for the second half of the campaign due to his limited involvement.

Since Nuno's arrival at the London Stadium, the writing has been on the wall for Ward-Prowse's long-term future.

That is why the 11-cap England midfielder is, according to The Athletic, set to undergo a medical with Premier League strugglers Burnley.

The Clarets are direct relegation rivals with West Ham but as per David Ornstein, permission has been granted for Ward-Prowse to join the club on loan until the end of the season.

It is also reported that there is no buy option included in the deal which should see Ward-Prowse unveiled as Scott Parker's newest signing in due course.