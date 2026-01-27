James Ward-Prowse finally seals West Ham United exit as transfer details revealed: report
West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been given the green light to leave the London Stadium this month
Set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse is on his way out of east London this month after West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo gave the 31-year-old permission to undergo a medical with a Premier League rival.
West Ham are re-shaping their squad in the January transfer window with the likes of Pablo and Taty Castellanos having already arrived from Gil Vicente and Lazio, respectively, for a combined £50 million.
The club have already let Niclas Fullkrug leave and are eyeing up a double move for Adama Traore and Axel Disasi according to recent reports.
James Ward-Prowse transfer green lit by West Ham boss Nuno
Ward-Prowse has been frozen out at West Ham for an extended period, making just six appearances for the club across all competitions this season.
He was an unused substitute for the Hammers' recent 3-1 win over Sunderland, although that was the first occasion he had been named in a matchday squad since an outing against Crystal Palace back in September 2025, under previous boss Graham Potter.
It is believed that Ward-Prowse and Nuno do not see eye-to-eye, dating back to the pair's time together at Nottingham Forest last season. The midfielder played a bit-part role under the Portuguese coach during the first half of 2024/25 but returned from his loan spell to join up with West Ham for the second half of the campaign due to his limited involvement.
Since Nuno's arrival at the London Stadium, the writing has been on the wall for Ward-Prowse's long-term future.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
That is why the 11-cap England midfielder is, according to The Athletic, set to undergo a medical with Premier League strugglers Burnley.
The Clarets are direct relegation rivals with West Ham but as per David Ornstein, permission has been granted for Ward-Prowse to join the club on loan until the end of the season.
It is also reported that there is no buy option included in the deal which should see Ward-Prowse unveiled as Scott Parker's newest signing in due course.
Get premium Burnley tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Burnley hospitality at the historic Turf Moor provides exclusive lounge access and padded seats with superb views. Guests enjoy inclusive drinks, delicious gourmet dining options, and a matchday programme. Live entertainment and Q&As with club legends are also featured, creating a luxurious and comprehensive matchday experience for all groups.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.