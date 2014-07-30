Sabella set to quit Argentina post

Reports have suggested Sabella, who led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup final in Brazil, informed Argentine FA president Julio Grondona of his desire to stand down from the role.

The press conference will take place at 16:00 local time (19:00 GMT) in Ezeiza, with Sabella set to face the media.

The 59-year-old's agent Eugenio Lopez had already flagged his client's desire to leave, in the days leading up to their 1-0 extra-time loss to Germany in the Rio de Janeiro final.