Sammer laments lack of Bayern emotion

Bayern sit just two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund having dropped just two points in their first five games of the season, and they picked up another win against Hannover at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

After a goalless first-half, Pep Guardiola's side sparked into life after the break and claimed victory through goals from Mario Mandzukic and Franck Ribery.

However, sporting director Sammer has questioned the champions' desire to emulate their feats of last season, which saw them land an historic treble.

"We are playing lethargically at times, playing football without any emotion and just going through the motions," he said.

"When you are struggling in the first half, then you've got to help each other out in the tackles and bring a bit more emotion into play.

"Instead, we are too relaxed and just watch - we've won five titles in the last 15 months, Franck Ribery's been named best player in Europe and he'll probably also win the Ballon d'Or.

"It's not that we are not working, just we're not showing any emotions at all."

Sammer also defended new manager Guardiola, and feels the players have failed to show the same commitment they showed last term.

He added: "It's all about Pep. Pep here, Pep there, Pep's great, Pep's poor - we're finding it all great because we're no longer in the limelight and this affects you subconsciously.

"We're all hiding behind the coach."