Sampaoli confident of fixing errors

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli insists his team can fix the mistakes they made in their 3-3 Copa America draw against Mexico on Monday.

Arturo Vidal scored a brace and set up Eduardo Vargas' goal as Chile came from behind twice, and gave up a second-half lead, in the six-goal thriller.

Sampaoli, whose men are top of Group A after the draw, feels there is plenty of time for his side to make the changes needed.

He also lamented the two goals ruled offside - one by Jorge Valdivia and another from Alexis Sanchez - for his team, with the latter decision looking particularly incorrect.

"The truth is they were isolated instances, the kind we have to fix," he said about the mistakes.

"The team put forth an enormous effort and went through situations that were unfavourable. The match might have been finished off if the two legitimate goals Chile scored had been counted.

"It wasn't meant to be, and time will give us an opportunity to correct the errors."

Sampaoli also enjoyed the performances of striking duo Vargas and Sanchez.

"The pairing of Vargas with Alexis looked very good to me, especially in the second half when they played more freely and more centrally without obligation on the wings," Sampaoli said.

"Hopefully the minutes Eduardo keeps getting serves to help him find the level we're hoping for from him."

Chile close their Group A fixtures on Friday against Bolivia, who also have four points from the opening pair of matches after drawing with Mexico and beating Ecuador.