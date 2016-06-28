Sampaoli looking forward to leading passionate Sevilla

Jorge Sampaoli says he is ready to match Sevilla's passion as he takes charge of the Europa League winners.

The 56-year-old's first foray into European football was confirmed on Monday when he signed a two-year deal with the Liga club.

He has previously enjoyed a successful career in his native South America, including a three-year spell as Chile boss, winning the Copa America in 2015.

But Sampaoli is now focused on retaining Sevilla's high standards, particularly in European competition.

"I am very much looking forward to leading this club with the passion it has," he told the club's official website.

"Undoubtedly, I am also a person tremendously passionate about attacking football. They will see me as a coach who will never attempt to avoid the spotlight.

"We need a lot of defiance in this group of players to make this team a team respected throughout Europe - as it is now."

And, with hopes high following his appointment, Sampaoli is aiming to match fans' expectations.

"I hope I can fulfil the expectations the fans have of the team and of me," he added.

"What they will find in our proposal is certainly a team that, when it plays here, defends the shirt in a total and defining manner."

Sampaoli replaced Unai Emery as Sevilla boss, with the 44-year-old seemingly set for Paris Saint-Germain.