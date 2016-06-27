Sanchez crowned Copa's best as champions Chile sweep awards

Alexis Sanchez was crowned the Copa America Centenario's best player after Chile won the tournament for the second successive year.

Defending champions Chile made it back-to-back wins with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Argentina following a goalless 120 minutes in Sunday's fiery final in New Jersey.

And afterwards at MetLife Stadium, Sanchez received the Golden Ball award for his efforts throughout the centenary tournament in the United States, where he scored three goals and had four assists.

Chile captain and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo took out the Golden Glove for a second consecutive year after playing a starring role in the decider.

Bravo produced a stunning save to thwart Sergio Aguero in the second half of extra time and the Barca keeper denied Lucas Biglia from the spot to allow Francisco Silva to convert the winning penalty.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper – Chile's most capped player with 106 – kept three clean sheets in this year's edition of the Copa America.

Meanwhile, Chile forward Eduardo Vargas won the Golden Boot, having topped the goalscoring charts with six.

Vargas, who finished level with Paolo Guerrero last year, stamped his mark on the tournament with a four-goal haul in Chile's 7-0 demolition of Mexico in the quarter-finals.