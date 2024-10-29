Quiz! Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?

It is the accolade most professional footballers can only dream of winning on a personal level.

The Ballon d'Or. The pièce de résistance of the beautiful game. That wonderful gold ball means you are being recognised as the best of the best. But how much attention have you paid to past winners?

Well, FourFourTwo thought it was time to find out, and today's quiz is set to rack your brains on past winners of the award from way back when to the present day. Fancy your chances?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every player since 2008 with just ONE Ballon d'Or nomination?

We are giving you an unlimited time limit to tell us which of the 20 players listed have previous been on the recieving end of the Ballon d'Or.

From the likes of Roberto Baggio to Kevin Keegan, you better bring your A game, we are expecting big things from some of you here!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

