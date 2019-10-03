Sanchez Flores knows the importance of Watford’s clash with Sheffield United

Quique Sanchez Flores has described Watford’s match with Sheffield United on Saturday as a ‘final’ but insists he is not under any pressure.

The Hornets are the only team yet to win in the Premier League this season and sit bottom of the table with two points from seven games.

Not even a victory on Saturday at Vicarage Road would take them out of the relegation zone, but Sanchez Flores, in his second spell at the club, remains calm.

“Yes we are not preparing for matches, we are preparing for finals because it is like this,” the Spaniard said.

“I think the players train very hard and they know they need to try harder if we want to improve, but all of us are conscious of the situation.

“This situation is not good, at the moment we know, but the positive thing is we have many, many matches to play and many finals, so we have chances.

“If we get a good result, we are able to change this situation, but we need to win. We know the opponent is very tough and they will have confidence because they are a very good side, but I think we have the players to win.”

Sanchez Flores replaced Javi Gracia on September 7 and despite a battling 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal a week later, Watford were then thrashed 8-0 at Manchester City and lost 2-0 away to Wolves last weekend.

The 54-year-old did claim a first win back in charge of the Hertfordshire club when they beat Swansea 2-1 in the Carabao Cup third round last month, but victories in the Premier League remain the priority.

He insisted: “I don’t have pressure, I’m sorry, but I don’t feel pressure. I feel responsibility. I don’t feel pressure. I am happy here, happy in my home and happy everywhere I can be, so it is not about how much pressure I have. I feel good and perfect.

“I assume all the results of the team since the beginning of the season because it is the situation we live in now, but I can’t assume any more.

“Now is the next match and it’s how we can prepare, how we can play and we have many parts of the match against Arsenal or against Swansea when the team was playing well. This is what we need to do. Repeat, repeat, repeat in training to improve and try to do well.”

Sanchez Flores revealed captain Troy Deeney is feeling “positive” and suggested he could be back before the month is out, although that appears a touch optimistic after he underwent knee surgery in August.

Midfielder Will Hughes should be available for Saturday’s match against Chris Wilder’s team, who are 12th with eight points.

Sanchez Flores said: “I know how the picture can change so we are working and looking for a way to find the solution and the solution is to win because it is the only thing which can change the morale of the players.

“It is not a drama, now it is a bad situation, a bad start, but it’s not trouble. I refuse to train or go to the match thinking this is a drama, this is not the message for the fans.

“The fans want to know we are ready, we believe in everything and we are able to win. This is what they want to hear and this is what I believe.”