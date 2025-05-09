FPL tips for GW36: Three goalkeepers and defenders you should sign

We’ve reached Gameweek 36 of the Fantasy Premier League season, and many of you will still be fighting for titles among your mates.

As you make your final push for glory, you might be wondering who you should sign between the sticks and at the back.

Well, fear not! We’ve got you covered with three tips for goalkeepers and defenders to add to your Fantasy Premier League squad…

Goalkeeper: Mark Flekken – Brentford (£4.4m)

Mark Flekken (Image credit: Alamy)

If you’re not among the 9.5% of FPL gaffers who already owned Mark Flekken, you might well consider the Brentford goalkeeper as a money-saving, points-boosting option for the final three Gameweeks.

The Netherlands international has posted two returns of 10+ points in the last five Gameweeks, keeping clean sheets in his side’s draw with Chelsea and win over Nottingham Forest.

Brentford have won three on the spin as they push for their highest post-war top-flight finish, and the Bees’ remaining fixtures – they head to relegated Ipswich before hosting West London rivals Fulham and travelling to Wolves – ought to give Flekken a decent chance of more clean sheets.

Defender: Rayan Ait-Nouri – Wolves (£5.1m)

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Image credit: Alamy)

Not for the first time, we’re bigging up Wolves wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, a key figure in their march to safety under Vitor Pereira.

The Algeria star has collected at least five points in four of the last six Gameweeks, taking his tally to 122 for the season – the 10th-highest of any defender in FPL.

Ait-Nouri has four goals and seven assists to his name this term, totals which could well both grow as Wolves finish their campaign with home clashes against Brighton and Brentford either side of a trip to Crystal Palace.

Defender: Ian Maatsen – Aston Villa (£4.5m)

Ian Maatsen (Image credit: Alamy)

Another in-form defender plying his trade for a West Midlands club, Ian Maatsen has been battling with Lucas Digne to make the Aston Villa left-back spot his own, but he could be worth a bit of a punt at such a bargain price.

The Dutchman has chalked up five points or more in five of his last six appearances for Villa, notching goal involvements in recent victories over Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

Unai Emery’s men are still in contention for Champions League qualification, and Maatsen may have a big part to play with his attacking contributions in games against Bournemouth, Tottenham and Manchester United.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 36 is 1:30pm on Saturday, 10 May.