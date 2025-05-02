FPL tips for GW35: Three goalkeepers and defenders you should sign

We’ve arrived at Gameweek 35 of the Fantasy Premier League season, and the transfers you make at this stage of the campaign could prove pivotal.

But who should you sign as you look to beat your mates to the title? We’ve got you covered.

Here are our three picks for goalkeepers and defenders you should think about bringing in ahead of the latest Fantasy Premier League deadline.

Jordan Pickford – Everton (£5.1m)

Jordan Pickford (Image credit: Alamy)

Owned by 15.2% of FPL managers, Jordan Pickford is already a popular choice between the sticks, but plenty more could benefit from signing the Everton goalkeeper for the final four Gameweeks.

Generally tight under David Moyes, Everton have two very favourable-looking home fixtures remaining against: they host relegated pair Ipswich and Southampton in Gameweek 35 and Gameweek 37 respectively, with the latter being the final game at Goodison Park.

Trips to Fulham and, on the final day, Newcastle for the last two away matches are considerably trickier on paper, but Pickford ought to fancy his chances of adding to the 10 clean sheets he’s recorded already this season as Everton bid Goodison farewell.

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle (£5.7m)

Kieran Trippier (Image credit: Alamy)

Newcastle are in great form in general as they push to secure Champions League qualification, and Kieran Trippier has been one of their main men in recent weeks.

The right-back provided two assists in the Magpies’ 3-0 win over Ipswich last time out to collect 15 points (having picked up 10 against Crystal Palace two Gameweeks previously), demonstrating his versatility by setting up Dan Burn with a cross and William Osula from a typically enticing corner.

This weekend, Trippier and co. travel to porous Brighton, who have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five games – before hosting Chelsea, who tend not to keep clean sheets on the road.

Ruben Dias – Manchester City (£5.4m)

Ruben Dias (Image credit: Alamy)

As Manchester City have rediscovered their mojo over the last couple of months, so has key centre-back Ruben Dias.

The 2020/21 FWA Footballer of the Year has averaged just over four points across the last five FPL Gameweeks, peaking with seven in City’s 2-0 win at Everton in Gameweek 33.

With City hosting Wolves then heading to rock-bottom Southampton in their next two fixtures as they continue their charge towards Champions League qualification, clean-sheet points for Dias seem quite likely.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 35 is 6:30pm BST on Friday, 2 May.