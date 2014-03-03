Sanchez thrilled to capitalise on derby draw

Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw at city rivals Atletico on Sunday, with Barcelona following up with a 4-1 triumph at Camp Nou in La Liga's later kick-off.

Gerardo Martino's Barca side are just one point adrift of leaders Real in a congested top three in the Liga standings. And forward Alexis - who notched the opening goal against Almeria - is keen for Barca to reclaim top spot.

"We had chances to score more goals, but Almeria defended well," he told the club's official website.

"We secured three more points and now we're just one behind Real Madrid.

"The result from the Madrid derby was very good for us, but the most important thing is that we did our job well.

"We have to try and get the top spot of the table back as soon as possible."