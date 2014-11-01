Sandro convinced QPR can stay in Premier League

The Brazilian, who insists he is "almost 100 per cent fit" ahead of Saturday's West London derby with Chelsea, has called on QPR to build on last week's 2-0 win over Aston Villa - just their second of the Premier League season - and start pushing up the table.

Sandro is convinced QPR have shown enough over the past two weeks - the win against Villa and a 3-2 loss to Liverpool - to show they can avoid dropping down to the Championship by the end of the campaign.

"Of course [QPR can avoid relegation]," he told Perform.

"It is very early yet, only nine rounds played so far. As I said, we are improving match by match and now it is time to start winning.

"I think we showed our potential in the last two games and the time has come [to win games]. We can't afford to keep losing games as things could be very difficult later in the last rounds of the league.

"We surely have potential to stay in the Premier League and that is what we are going to do."

Sandro has been battling a knee injury since the end of September, after sliding to celebrate a goal at training, but he has played QPR's past four matches.

"Almost there. I'm almost 100 per cent fit," the defensive midfielder said.

"I've played 90 minutes in the last match and I am feeling better game after game."