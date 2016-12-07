Santo hails Porto's mature performance

Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed his pride after Porto sealed progression to the Champions League knockout stages with a 5-0 demolition of Group G victors Leicester City.

Goals from Andre Silva, Jesus Corona, Yacine Brahimi and Diogo Jota at Estadio do Dragao ensured the hosts secured second place behind Claudio Ranieri's side.

Porto - third in the Primeira Liga, four points shy of leaders Benfica - will now await Monday's draw for the round of 16, and Santos was quick to laud the performance of his youthful side.

"We played well, we knew the importance of this game after the draw in Copenhagen," he said.

"We scored early and that allowed the team to play the football we want. We played with a lot of maturity.

"We said that right after the game in Denmark that we had not failed, and now we have achieved another goal.

"The first was to win the play-off against a difficult opponent like Roma. We did not start this group well, but we corrected that and we are among the 16 best teams in Europe. I am proud."