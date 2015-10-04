Santon: Inter wanted more

Davide Santon has voiced his disappointment following Inter's 1-1 Serie A draw with Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

Luis Muriel gifted Sampdoria the lead six minutes into the second half, before Ivan Perisic levelled the scoring in the 76th minute.

Inter were unable to net a second though and eventually had to settle for a draw, dropping points for the second week in succession after last week's defeat at the hands of Fiorentina.

"We wanted to win, even though we knew that this is a very difficult place to come," Santon told reporters.

"We started a bit slow in the second half, but we reacted after their goal. It's a good point, though we would have liked to have got all three."

Inter will be looking to return to winning ways when they host reigning champions Juventus after the international break, but Santon has admitted a difficult ask awaits on October 18.

"We are going to keep working hard and now we want to focus on the match against Juventus," the defender added.

"It'll be a difficult contest but we'll play to win."