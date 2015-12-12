Sassuolo versus Torino postponed due to fog

Saturday's planned Serie A fixture between Sassuolo and Torino has been postponed as a result of heavy fog at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore.

The weather conditions meant the playing surface was barely visible from the stands, with referee Domenico Celi calling the match off after an inspection.

Sassuolo announced via Twitter: "Sassuolo versus Torino is postponed because of a fog that envelops the Mapei Stadium. The date of the replay will be communicated at a later date."