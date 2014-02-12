Scholes backs Man United to overcome crisis

Scholes retired at the end of the previous campaign having helped the club to a 13th Premier League title in Alex Ferguson's last year in charge.

David Moyes took over the reins from his fellow Scot, and United have struggled in the league this season, with a defence of their title looking highly improbable.

Having been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions, the UEFA Champions League appears to be United's only possible chance of silverware this season, but Scholes insists that Moyes has been unlucky to lose a host of first-team players through injury.

"I don't think the manager can legislate for the amount of injuries he has had to deal with," he told the club's official website.

"We've missed (Wayne) Rooney and (Robin) Van Persie for big chunks of the season. They are two of the best centre-forwards in the world and any team would miss them.

"When we finally got them both back for the game against Stoke, suddenly we had four centre-halves not fit to play.

"It's been a crazy season for injuries. Hopefully we'll get a bit of luck with injuries and I'm sure if we get all our players fit we'll get moving up the league."