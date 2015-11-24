Schubert determined to pip Sevilla to third place

Andre Schubert says Borussia Monchengladbach "will need to give everything" to beat Sevilla as they seek to record their first win in the Champions League this season.

The Bundesliga outfit have collected just two points from four games and cannot progress to the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition, although a berth in the next phase of the Europa League is available for the team that finishes third in Group D.

The German side earned credible draws, 1-1 at home and 0-0 away, to Juventus in their previous two matches, having lost narrowly 2-1 at home to Manchester City in September.

They are just one point behind third-placed Sevilla with two matches of the group stage remaining.

Gladbach were beaten 3-0 by the Liga outfit on matchday one and Schubert, who has orchestrated an impressive run of seven wins and a draw in domestic competition since replacing Lucien Favre, is determined to make amends when the teams meet again at Borussia-Park.

"Sevilla are very, very strong opponents. They have a lot of pace, but we showed against Juventus and Manchester City that we can compete with strong teams. We will need to give everything to match them," Schubert said at a news conference.

"We want to play attacking football. We will try to be positive in the way we play. We can only win if we score at least one.

"We want to be in a good position for third place in the group. We're looking forward to the game and are all very determined.

"They won their home game against us comfortably, but the situation is very different now. We will give absolutely everything to win the game.

"Their coach rested some of their players in the league - that shows how many good players they have and that they have respect for us."