Germany vs Spain referee: Who is taking charge of the Euro 2025 semi-final

Edina Alves will take charge of the semi-final

Germany vs Spain will determine who makes the final and it's set to be a tasty match up.

Spain have been the favourites to win the trophy since the beginning of the tournament but if any nation can knock them out, it's Germany.

They defied odds to become the first team ever to win a quarter-final after going down to 10 players. They defeated France on penalties to progress.

Germany vs Spain: Who is the referee?

Ann-Katrin Berger was the hero in the quarter-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany were reduced to 10 because Kathrin Hendrich pulled French captain Griedge Mbock's hair during a corner.

That red card came in the 13th minute and Grace Geyoro scored a resulting penalty. Germany managed to equalise through Sjoeke Nusken and pushed the game to penalties which they won thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Edina Alves has taken charge of other matches at Euro 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The referee will potentially have their hands full with Germany in the match as the quarter-final was not the first time the team had been reduced to 10.

Carlotta Wamser, who will return for the semi-final, was sent off against Sweden for a blatant handball in the box.

The referee to keep Germany and Spain in check is Brazil's Edina Alves.

She has been in charge of other matches at Euro 2025, including England's crucial group game against the Netherlands.

Claudia Pina scored a stunner in Spain's quarter-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The referee has been FIFA listed since 2016 and was the first woman to take charge of a Club World Cup match.

She has other experience at tournaments like the 2023 World Cup and the Copa America.

Alves will be assisted in the semi-final by compatriots Neuza Back and Fabrini Bevilaqua.

Portugal's Tiago Martins is the VAR and Sweden's Tess Olofsson is the fourth official.

Spain will be favourites to seal their spot in the final but they have shown some weaknesses this tournament that Germany can exploit.

Their defence can be weak when teams counterattack which Germany can through players like Lea Schuller.

But Spain have stars who can inflict attacking prowess too, namely Claudia Pina, Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, who are on FourFourTwo's top current player lists.

Germany and Spain will play one another on Wednesday.