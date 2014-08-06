Schurrle targets domestic success

The 23-year-old forward scored three goals in six appearances as his country marched to victory in Brazil, including one in a 7-1 demolition of the host nation in an astonishing semi-final.

Schurrle insists is now working hard to be fit for the start of the Premier League season following a brief post-World Cup break.

"I've had a short break after a hard year but I want to work, I want to get fit," he told the club's official website. "It will take a bit of time to get going but we have great staff here, a great team and hopefully I'll be fit by the time the season starts."

Manager Jose Mourinho has made a host of new additions to his squad during the close-season, with the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Filipe Luis and Diego Costa heading to Stamford Bridge, while club legend Didier Drogba has also returned to his spiritual home.

"They're all world-class players, Drogba's back with his club and Fabregas is one of the best players in the world." added the former Bayer Leverkusen man.

"We played against Filipe Luis last season when he was with Atletico [Madrid] and he did very well. I saw Diego Costa’s goal against Olimpija Lubljana and it was a great finish, so I’m looking forward to playing with all of them, they all have great quality."

And Schurrle is now hopeful of adding more medals to his collection in his second season with the London club.

"I'm hoping to achieve what we couldn't last season, which is to win something," he added. "That's what it's all about, winning matches and winning trophies.

"We have the squad, we have the players and now we just need to work hard."