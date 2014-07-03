Scolari bullish ahead of Colombia quarter-final

Brazil stand just three victories away from being crowned World Cup champions on home soil, but they have not been convincing en route to the quarter-finals.

Neymar, Thiago Silva and Julio Cesar were reduced to tears after the tension of a penalty shootout win over Chile in the round of 16 and concerns have been raised about Scolari's decision use of psychologist Regina Brandao as the pressure mounts on his players.

The Brazil coach is in no doubt that his squad are capable of dealing with the expectancy placed upon them, though, as they attempt to see off a Colombia side that have been so impressive in Fortaleza on Friday.

"We respect. We admire. But we have skills that will cause damage to Colombia." said Scolari.

"They pass the ball well. They have good technical quality and tactical quality. Just like my team. Colombia is more technical than Chile. Colombia is a much better team."

The former Portugal coach also stated that Brazil "still have one hand on the World Cup" at his press conference on the eve of the last eight showdown.

Scolari also stated that he would not be making any special plans for a Colombia side that have been inspired by in-form forward James Rodriguez.

He added: "In terms of tactical systems, everyone is playing in a way that no one feels at ease to say who is going to win."