Scotland v Germany: Low expects smarting Scots to attack

Germany coach Joachim Low expects Scotland to adopt an attacking approach to their Euro 2016 qualifier as they bid to salvage any hope of reaching France next year.

A 3-1 victory over Poland sent Germany top of Group D on Friday, while Scotland's chances were hit by a 1-0 defeat in Georgia.

And Low - whose side would qualify with a win in Glasgow coupled with a defeat for Republic of Ireland at home to Georgia - believes Gordon Strachan's men will be smarting as they prepare to welcome the world champions to Hampden Park on Monday.

"Scotland lost to Georgia and so at home, if they want to have a chance of qualifying, they must invest a bit more in attack," he said.

"So we don't expect to have such a defensive opponent as with Poland."

Scotland dropped to fourth thanks to their slip-up in Georgia, leaving them with an uphill struggle to force their way into one of the two automatic qualifying berths with three games to go.

But manager Strachan has not ruled out pulling off an upset to get their campaign back on track.

"We've three games left and need as many points as possible," said Strachan. "I haven't changed my thought process since we started.

"Sometimes there's a bumpy ride when you're trying to get where you want to be. We've had a bumpy night [in Georgia] and we have to deal with that.

"When you're trying to achieve something, it never runs smoothly. So keep that in mind. It's not the first time it's happened in my career.

"That doesn’t take away from the fact I'm hugely disappointed. And I'm hugely disappointed for the players who have put in so much work and tried to do the right things.

"It wasn't their night. But I have every confidence in the group that they'll get organised, refreshed and ready to put on a good performance.

"The players will have to put on a great performance to win."

Thomas Muller scored twice as Germany kicked off Group D with a 2-1 win against Scotland in Dortmund and they have not lost to Monday's opponents in three meetings since 1999.

In the last encounter on Scottish soil, Kenny Miller netted the equaliser after Fredi Bobic had put Germany ahead in a 1-1 draw in 2003.