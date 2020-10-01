Scott Allan sits out for Hibernian
By PA Staff
Scott Allan remains out of the Hibernian squad for their home Scottish Premiership clash with Hamilton.
The midfielder is not playing while the club investigate a health issue.
Sean Mackie has returned to full training following a long-term absence but will not yet feature.
An unnamed Hamilton player is self-isolating and will sit out Friday’s clash at Easter Road after testing positive for coronavirus.
However, boss Brian Rice could hand former Hibs youngster Ben Stirling a debut against his old club after signing the defender this week.
Skipper Brian Easton is closing in on a return following ankle surgery but is not quite ready for action.
