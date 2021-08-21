Scott Robinson bags second-half brace as Kilmarnock take points from Hamilton

Leaders Kilmarnock maintained their perfect start to the new cinch Championship season as a second-half brace from Scott Robinson secured a 2-0 win at Hamilton.

The visitors had a few early openings as Stephen McGinn fired the ball over the crossbar before Robinson saw an effort saved.

The Accies, with new head coach Stuart Taylor watching on, threatened in the 25th minute when Joshua Mullin was picked out on the right and his angled drive was parried by Zach Hemming.

But it was the visitors who made the breakthrough on the hour when Brandon Haunstrup lofted the ball across which Robinson headed past Ryan Fulton.

With 20 minutes left, Killie added another on the break when Liam Polworth put Robinson through and the striker curled in his second goal as Hamilton’s winless start continued.