Scottish clubs told to stop holding training sessions to help coronavirus fight

Football clubs in Scotland have been urged to heed safety guidelines and stop holding training sessions.

Scottish football’s Joint Response Group stated that it was apparent that clubs were still convening training sessions against the guidance of the game’s governing body and the measures laid out by Government.

Organisations responsible for grassroots football have been asked to help ensure their clubs follow instructions.

A statement read: “We take this opportunity to remind members in the strongest possible terms that they desist from conducting training sessions under their auspices.

“Not only is this against the guidance issued throughout the game but it also goes against the Government and UK chief medical officer’s advice to delay the spread of coronavirus.”

Ian Maxwell issued a warning to clubs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell added: “I would urge our members, and especially our affiliated national associations responsible for grassroots football, to ensure clubs observe social distancing guidance outlined by Government.

“While many of the instances have been anecdotal, I have seen it for myself this weekend. Please stop it. I urge everyone involved in the game to do what we can to safeguard public health as best we can.

“The message from the First Minister, which was reiterated today, could not be clearer when she said, ‘The advice that is being given to people is not to be seen as optional’. That applies to football as it does across society.

“We have been in touch today with Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, and his message is equally clear: do not gather in groups.

“He also outlined the importance of exercise but that it is done alone, or in very small family groups, whilst observing social distancing guidelines, and advised people to look at the many online classes now offered.”