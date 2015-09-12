Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen move top with historic win, St Johnstone thump Hamilton

Ten-man Aberdeen moved the top of the Scottish Premiership after coming from behind to beat Celtic 2-1 at Pittodrie on Saturday, preserving their 100 per cent start to the league season.

The result means Aberdeen have now made their best start to a league season, although they were made to work for the three points by the champions, who took the lead courtesy of a 35th-minute penalty from Leigh Griffiths, after the striker had been pulled down by Andrew Considine.

The hosts responded with a converted spot-kick of their own 10 minutes after the break, with Adam Rooney stroking home after Dedryck Boyata fouled Graeme Shinnie.

However, a sixth straight win for the hosts looked unlikely when Jonny Hayes was shown a straight red for a lunging tackle on Mikael Lustig, much to the dismay of the home crowd.

But the Pittodrie faithful were sent into raptures four minutes from time when Paul Quinn popped up to touch home Niall McGinn's free-kick and seal a famous win for Derek McInnes's men.

Elsewhere in the division, Kilmarnock won 2-1 at Dundee United, Ross County shared a 1-1 draw with Motherwell, Dundee beat Partick Thistle 1-0, and St Johnstone thrashed Hamilton 4-1.