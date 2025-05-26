Quiz! Can you name every team to have won one of English football's top four tiers since 1992/93?
England’s top four divisions are now complete for the 2024/25 season. How many past winners can you name?
The regular seasons of England’s top four divisions, from League Two all the way to the Premier League, have now concluded for another season.
As ever, there have been some winners and some losers, but today we want to test your knowledge of the former.
There is nothing more memorable than seeing your club lift a league title, but how many other sides’ special moments can you remember?
We’re looking for every team to have won one of English football’s top four tiers, 132 teams in total, and we’re giving you 10 minutes to get as many as you can.
Struggling with one particular year? Fear not, you can log in to Kwizly, who’ll provide you with a clue to get you on your way.
One done, don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates to see who comes out on top.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.