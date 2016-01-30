Scottish Premiership Review: Hamilton end winless run as Hemmings saves Dundee

Hamilton Academical won 1-0 at Kilmarnock on Saturday to earn their first Scottish Premiership victory in nine matches.

The decisive spell of the game saw Kris Boyd drive a free-kick against the crossbar for the home side shortly before Carlton Morris' close-range header on 71 minutes settled the outcome.

Out-of-form Hamilton came into the game with only one win from their last 15 Premiership games, but defeated their relegation rivals to surge up to eighth in the table and ease the pressure on manager Martin Canning.

Second-bottom Killie have now lost consecutive matches against sides sitting close to them in the table after last week's 5-1 defeat to Dundee United.

Elsewhere, Kane Hemmings scored a penalty with two minutes remaining to give Dundee an exciting 2-2 home draw against Motherwell that edges them into the top six.

Chris Cadden and Stephen Pearson had twice given the visitors the lead either side of Paul McGowan's strike for the hosts, but top scorer Hemmings intervened from the spot after Cadden had fouled Kevin Holt as Paul Hartley's men drew for the first time in eight Premiership contests.

Motherwell are now winless in four league games and drop down to ninth, but this performance was an improvement on the 6-0 thrashing they suffered at Hearts in their last away game.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's home game against Hearts and Partick Thistle's clash with Dundee United were both postponed due to waterlogged pitches.